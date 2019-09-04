Federal Cabinet to observe Kashmir Hour every Friday

Federal Cabinet has decided to continue observing Kashmir Hour every Friday to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

The Federal Cabinet has again strongly condemned the cruel steps of fascist, racist and extremist Modi government against the Kashmiris and reaffirmed its commitment to knock the doors of all relevant international forums to force New Delhi lift a month long curfew from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan while briefing newsmen about Cabinet decisions in Islamabad.

She said the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the European Parliament’s initiative on Kashmir were outcome of the tireless diplomacy undertaken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and a clear proof of India’s defeat on the issue.

The cabinet, she said, decided to continue observing solidarity with the hapless Kashmiris on every Friday to show the world that the Pakistani nation will not budge from supporting their cause till they got their right to self-determination.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also discussed the issue of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

The prime minister, she said, expressed his displeasure over a campaign to malign the government, which has taken concrete steps to root out corruption and ensure merit in the country.

The cabinet was briefed in detail about the steps being taken for Madrassa reforms and to make the curriculum uniform across various educational institutions in the country.

Dr Firdous said the education minister will give a detailed briefing to the media on Wednesday (September 4) in this regard.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister directed religious ministry to hold consultations with all the stakeholders for developing a consensus on Islamic Calendar before it is taken up by the cabinet for approval.