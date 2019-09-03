FM apprises Turkish, Iranian, Bangladeshi counterparts about HR situation in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday and apprised him about grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said India has imposed curfew in occupied valley since 5th of August and consequently, lives of thousands of people are under threat.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said situation is so dire that there is shortage of food and medicines. He said people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are looking towards international community especially the Muslim world.

He thanked Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising his voice in support of armless and oppressed Kashmiris. He also lauded services of Turkey for Muslim unity.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations. They agreed to meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly’s and OIC meetings.

FM Qureshi holds telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart

In another telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised him about human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and deteriorated regional situation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India imposed curfew in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which has entered into fourth week and resorting severe torture to innocent people.

He said people of IOJ&K are facing acute shortage of food and medicines under the curfew.

Foreign Minister said international media and human rights organizations are exposing India’s atrocities.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India through its unilateral steps is aggravating the peace in the region and this situation could lead to a human tragedy.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif expressing grave concern over the situation, said such steps will further increase tension in the region.

FM also telephones his Bangladeshi counterpart

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen and discussed the current situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister apprised him about the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister highlighted continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lock-down for the last 30 days.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions.