FM in Geneva to highlight HR situation in IOJ&K at session of UN Human Rights Council

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has arrived in Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Talking to media in the Swiss city, he said the meeting of UN Human Rights Council starts today (Monday).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi dubbed the statement of High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Occupied Kashmir encouraging in which she demanded the lifting of curfew, opening of communication system and rehabilitation of basic human rights of Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister said he will use his stay in Geneva to apprise the international community of the critical situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He will also address the session and present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum from across the world.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will raise the Indian unilateral and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and will highlight threat posed to the region as a result of these actions.

The Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with leaders of OIC and WHO in Geneva.

He will interact with local and international media resprestatives in Geneva and present Pakistan’s stance and point of view on various regional and international issues.