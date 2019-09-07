FM Qureshi expresses satisfaction on conduct of Trilateral Dialogue

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction on the conduct of third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Islamabad.

Addressing a joint news conference along with his Chinese and Afghan counterparts in Islamabad on Saturday, he said during the meeting Afghan peace process was reviewed as well as enhancing people to people contacts, regional connectivity and host of other issues of mutual interest.

The Minister said there has been considerable improvement in Pak-Afghan relations. President Ashraf Ghani’s visit in June this year was a leap forward and we want to build on that.

He said President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Imran Khan also had a good interaction on the sidelines of OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we are happy that APACS mechanism was reviewed for the first time and we agreed that it is a useful mechanism and should be improved.

The Foreign Minister said we are excited that Afghan peace process is witnessing progress and will move forward.

He expressed optimism that we would move to the next stage of Intra -Afghan negotiations for sustainable and durable peace in Afghanistan and the whole region.

Foreign Minister reiterated his invitation to President Ashraf Ghani to join the inauguration of round the clock opening ceremony at Torkham border.

He said we also feel that China is not only a close friend, but a trusted partner and good friend of Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said with the progress in regional connectivity, entire region including Pakistan and Afghanistan will benefit.

He said the next trilateral meeting will be held in Beijing next year.

Replying to a question, Foreign Minister said Pakistan will never allow its soil to be used against Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said Afghan government continues to demonstrate its commitment to peace process. However, Taliban have yet to show genuine commitment for peace. He said this is manifested in terrorist attacks on daily basis by killing a number of common people.

He said we recognize that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan need to improve for peaceful neighborhood and region.

Salahuddin Rabbani said Afghans are paying the ultimate sacrifice as a frontline state against terrorism and this must be recognized. By strengthening political ties and increasing efforts for peace as well as completing the commitments under this and other forums, Afghan government is fully agreed with the objectives of the trilateral dialogue.

He said we need to build on new momentum reached in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He expressed hope that any issues between the two countries can be worked upon. He said security is one of the important issues in trilateral dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the trilateral meeting discussed the Afghan-led peace process at length and we are agree to work together to make this process successful.

He said Afghan peace process is on successful stage and both Taliban and Afghan government should play their due role for successful conclusion of their nogotiations.

Wang Yi said all three countries will make efforts for durable peace and stability in the region, promoting people to people contacts.

He said the meeting agreed that steps will be taken to include Afghanistan in CPEC. He said capacity building initiatives will also be taken to counter terrorism and to meet security issues in the region.