FM to present case of Kashmiris in Human Rights Council meeting

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Geneva today (Sunday) to attend the Human Rights Council meeting.

Chairing the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday, he said he will present there the case of innocent Kashmiris to the representatives of world community.

The Foreign Minister said he will shake the global conscience on serious human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He informed the meeting about the situation in Occupied Kashmir after Indian unilateral decisions of 5th August and efforts made by Pakistan so far to highlight the issue at international forums.

The meeting appreciated the role of Human Rights Organizations and international media for highlighting the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and civil military leadership attended the meeting.—RadioPakistan