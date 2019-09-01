FM urges Muslim world to take serious notice of India’s HR violations in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Muslim world to take serious notice of Indian human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Arab News, he said he has written a letter to the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir urging them to convene a meeting on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session next month.

He said it is a diplomatic achievement of Pakistan that Kashmir issue is being talked about all over the world today.

To a question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India is playing the role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace talks by distracting us through its move in Kashmir.

He said on Friday US President Donald Trump had said his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir conflict “still stands” despite the insistence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the issue was bilateral.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said as a result of Pakistan’s proactive diplomacy, the Kashmir issue is being discussed by all the world leaders at all the major international forums.

He said as regards Afghanistan,we are pushing ahead with the peace process in that country as facilitators but with Modi’s unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan’s attention has obviously been diverted.

The Foreign Minister said India is playing the role of a spoiler in the Afghan peace process and the West, particularly the United States should see through that.