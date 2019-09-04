FMs of Saudi Arabia, UAE call on PM in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged international community to pressurize India to halt and reverse its illegal actions and aggressive policies and postures in Occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir because of the month-long complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

Imran Khan further underscored that India’s actions are a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

There was a genuine fear of a false flag operation to divert world’s attention from India’s illegal actions and intensified repression of Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister added that Saudi Arabia and UAE have an important role in this regard.

The visiting dignitaries said they were visiting Pakistan at the direction of their leadership.

They reaffirmed the strategic significance of the relationship of KSA and UAE with Pakistan.

They also acknowledged Pakistan’s role and efforts in promoting and maintaining regional peace and stability.

Both countries would remain engaged to help address the current challenges, defuse tensions, and promote an environment of peace and security.