LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passed away on Friday after he suffered a heart attack in Lahore.

The former star was shifted to Services Hospital after the heart attack but he could not survive.

He was born in Lahore on September 15, 1955.

He was one of the best leg-spinners of his time, taking 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 132 wickets in 104 ODIs.