HARARE: Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried on Sunday next week after his body is returned from Singapore where he died two days ago, a presidential spokesman said.

Spokesman George Charamba told AFP the family had yet to decide on where Mugabe would be buried.

Mugabe, a guerrilla leader who came to power after Zimbabwe’s independence from Britain and went on to rule for 37 years, died on Friday aged 95. —AFP