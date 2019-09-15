Govt committed to provide quality healthcare to people: Dr.Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza says ensuring “Universal Health Coverage” is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide people with essential and quality healthcare facilities according to their need.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said investing in the primary health care system is of vital importance to achieve the goals of universal healthcare.

He said about seventy to eighty percent of necessary health care can be provided at the primary healthcare level.

He said we are fully focused to strengthen the primary healthcare system in the country.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is giving health card to those people who are under the poverty line.

He said social health insurance is also being given to the vulnerable and downtrodden segments of the society as it is the fundamental component of universal health coverage.

The Special Assistant on National Health Services said the facility of health card is being extended to the special persons and deserving oversees Pakistanis as well.

He said the government is bringing revolutionary changes in the health sector. He said Islamabad will be made a model city with regard to health in collaboration with public and private partnership.

He said the government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to the general public.