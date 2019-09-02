Govt entered economy into red zone: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal said the incumbent government has entered Pakistan’s economy into red zone. He said the policies of PTI government have become a danger to the national security.

Talking to media along with Marriyum Auranzeb and Muhammad Zubair, he said names of cabinet members along with PM must be put on ECL so that they neither must nor quit country overnight. He said 29 days have been passed since India nixed special status of Occupied Kashmir but we are still waiting for solid measures from this government to address the issue.

PML-N leader said Indian PM Modi is visiting foreign nations while ours is sitting in the country, adding that PM and FM are not active on Kashmir issue.

He said PM neither visited any friend country not did he convince Muslim countries for Islamic leaders conference. He questioned how others would help us if we are not willing.