Govt to provide all incentives to investors in construction sector: PM

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss various schemes under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said the project is the biggest housing scheme of the present government, which would not only help complete shortage of housing units, but would also boost economic activities in the country.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing about usage of government land in an effective way under the proposed housing scheme and construction of high-rise buildings particularly in the federal capital for commercial and residential use.