Harming Sindh is akin to harm the federation: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Addressing the provincial assembly session today, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that those intending to bring harm to the province of Sindh would also bring harm to the federation.

In a charged speech at the assembly, Shah said that people of Sindh and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have kept those with separatist ideologies at bay, he forewarned those intending to change the current status of Karachi.

“Forming new committees for Karachi is an unconstitutional move, the federal government has no authority to meddle in Sindh’s affairs,” said Shah. A resolution against federally approved Karachi committee’s was also put forth and was unanimously approved by the house.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on September 14 said that federal government can only advise to the provincial government under the Article 149. “It is wrongly assumed that the Centre can control a province under the constitution’s Article 149,” Siraj Durrani said.

Durrani backed a statement of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s chief Pir Pagara about Karachi.

He said, Karachi should again be made the federal capital, as the city was the seat of the federal government at the time of Pakistan’s creation.—NNI