Heavy rain wreak havoc in Lahore, lashes parts of Karachi

LAHORE/KARACHI: Heavy rain lashed the Lahore city, while heavy rain with thunder lashed Karachi turning the weather pleasant on Tuesday.

The incessant rain flooded roads and streets in many parts of the city which stopped many vehicles mid-way.

Rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas of Lahore while parts of the city witnessed power outage as more that over 100 LESCO feeders tripped soon after the rain started.

Despite the government’s tall claims of improving the sewerage infrastructure in the city, the rain was enough to paralyze the city.

Traffic flow was also disrupted due to accumulation of rainwater on the roads. It was common sight to see people pushing their cars as they came to a halt due to excessive inlet of water into the mechanical parts.

In the absence of a functional sewerage system, water entered the homes and shops of citizens, who spent the day pushing it out of their homes. On top of this, power outages were reported across multiple areas of the city, which added to the miseries of the people.

Meanwhile, heavy rain with thunder lashed Karachi on Sunday turning the weather pleasant. The spell is likely to continue till Tuesday.

Downpours were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Jamia Karachi, North Karachi, Sarjani, Nagin Chorangi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Clifton, Defense, Karsaz, Airport, Malir, Guru Mandir and Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, Lasbela and other areas.

The MET Office in its weather warning for Sindh had said a well-marked monsoon low-pressure had formed over India’s Gujarat and entered Karachi, causing rain in most of the parts of Sindh.

The MET Office has stated around 20 millimeter rain is expected in the city and the spell would continue till Tuesday. —NNI