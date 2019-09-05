Honda launches all-new 10th generation Honda Accord in Pakistan

LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched the All-new Honda Accord, one of the high-end models that have received an excellent response from customers globally. The All-new Honda Accord was launched in Lahore at Honda Plant, Manga Mandi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, President & CEO Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited expressed his views about the legacy of Honda and its contribution in the automobile industry. He officially introduces the All-new Honda Accord, the premium sedan that has been mastered through time. It challenges all the limits by offering impressively powerful drive and advanced safety technology.

“We are confident that All new Accord will further strengthen our brand presence in the country.”

Mr. Amir Nazir, General Manager Sales & Marketing gave an overview of the car and highlighted the new features of All-new Accord 2019

He also added that the 10th generation Honda Accord is powered by 1.5L VTEC TURBO engine with Earth Dreams Technology, which delivers powerful performance and fuel efficiency. Advanced safety technology, new exterior, and interior design harmonize its premium and sporty design perfectly which combined with modern several functions to fit the customers’ different lifestyle and needs.

It has been redesigned to offer a sophisticated yet masculine exterior with new front bumper design, stylish LED headlights for front and rear, plus 18-inch sporty alloy wheels to complete the dynamic outlook. Another highlight is the passenger cabin, which is carefully designed to provide the best comfort and to reflect the premium sport look and feel. It provides great convenience to the driver with premium functions, such as segment meter and 8” advanced touch audio panel, wireless charging and remote start, etc.

Honda LaneWatch brings safety to another level. The system provides enhanced safety and alerts the driver when another vehicle comes on the left, rear or right side of the car. Multi-View Camera System which shows the image from all directions using all cameras (front, left, right and rear), and Honda Smart Parking Assist System which automatically controls the steering wheel and the driver only moves forward or backward as advised and shown on the display, making reverse and parallel parking easily.

AVAILABILITY AND COLORS

Honda Accord comes in five Exterior colors Platinum white pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic with Black leather interior.

The booking of All-new Accord will start from 4th September, 2019.

Introductory Price: Rs;11,999,000.00

Remarks:

– Features vary according to variants.

—Press Release