HRW urges India to release detainees in Kashmir

Human Rights Watch has called on the Indian government to immediately release detained people in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, the New York-based rights group said that nearly 4,000 people, including supporters of political parties, freedom leaders, lawyers, journalists have been detained since 5th August when the government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The statement said there have been serious allegations of torture and beatings. Many detainees have not been allowed to contact their families or lawyers.

The group underlined that the authorities in many cases detained people or placed them under house arrest without providing legal basis.