India wants to change demographic composition of IOK: FM Qureshi

Envoys of OIC Group held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Geneva on Tuesday and discussed the unilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Indian unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir are contrary to international laws and UN Security Council resolutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India wants to change demographic composition of occupied Kashmir through these illegal steps.

The Foreign Minister welcomed OIC’s statement on blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir saying the organization has in unequivocal terms demanded an investigation into human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and resolution of the festering dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Majority of the envoys of the OIC Geneva Group voiced their concerns over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Whilst supporting Pakistan’s stance, they strongly condemned human rights violations in the held valley.—RadioPakistan