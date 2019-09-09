Indian aggression in IOK threat to regional peace, stability: Tehmina

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach Tehmina Janjua says Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir is a threat to regional peace and stability.

Talking to Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel on Monday evening, she urged the international community to take action against massive human rights violations and ongoing curfew and other restrictions in Occupied Kashmir.

The Special Representative said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during his address to UN Human Rights Council will brief the representatives of world community about repercussions of India’s unilateral move to revoke special constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir.—RadioPakistan