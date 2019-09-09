Indian barbarity and tyranny in IOK getting exposed before world: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Indian barbarity and tyranny in the held valley is gradually getting exposed before the world.

In his video message, he said the session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today (Monday) discussed the security clampdown, restoration of basic rights and lifting the curfew in the Occupied Kashmir and it also demanded to terminate communications blackout there.

The Foreign Minister also welcomed the statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights with regard to Occupied Kashmir saying it is very encouraging.—RadioPakistan