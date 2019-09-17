Indian SC’s decision exposed fascist Modi’s lie: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Indian Supreme Court’s decision has exposed fascist Modi’s lie on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she said the decision is a victory of Pakistan’s stance.

The Special Assistant said protection of global human rights in occupied Kashmir is a test of the independence of the Indian judiciary.

She said the world is seeing how the Indian Supreme Court ensures basic human rights as per its claim and faces the pressure of the Modi government.