Islam religion of peace, has nothing to do with terrorism: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says Islam is a religion of peace and it has nothing to do with terrorism.

Addressing Muslim community of North America in Houston via video call, the Prime Minister said Islam is a religion of peace and teaches to live with peace. The act of one person cannot be attributed to that of whole community.

He said Muslim places of worship were also attacked in Europe.

Referring to the situation in Occupied Kashmir, he said Kashmiris are under siege for the last 28 days. The Prime Minister said the current Indian regime is a follower of RSS, a hatred and supremacist ideology. The Prime Minister said the West will have to understand the philosophy of RSS in order to think clearly of this problem. The same philosophy led to carnage of Muslims in Indian state of Gujarat earlier.

Prime Minister reiterated we are talking of a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons and extreme ideology and philosophy.