Kartarpur Corridor to be inaugurated on Nov 9

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan completed its 86 percent of the Kartarpur Corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9 three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanank to be celebrated on November 12.

Talking to media on Monday, Kartarpur Corridor Project Director Atif Majeed said that the prime minister had laid foundation stone of the project last year on November 28 and he will inaugurate the project on November 9.

He said that 5000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive and stay in the initial phase while later 10,000 pilgrims will arrive.

Atif Majeed said that Pakistan’s biggest Gurdwara Baba Guru Nanak comprises of 42 acres of land while Panja Sahib Gurdwara comprises of four acres of land and Nankana Sahib Gurdwara comprises of 14 acres of land.

He further said that the project that was to be completed in three and a half year has been completed in just 10 months, adding that the project’s 86 percent work has been completed and the remaining work will be completed in 45 days.

The work on the project is underway 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, he said and added the pilgrims will start coming from Indian from November 9.

The project director said: “76 immigration counters have been made to cater 5000 Sikh pilgrims from India, adding that 152 counters have been made to cater 10,000 pilgrims.

“The border terminal has been built 350 meters away from the zero-point and the pilgrims will be transported to the Gurdwara through buses where they will be given aiport-style facilities,” Majeed said.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.—INP