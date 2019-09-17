Kashmir dispute a flashpoint b/w two nuclear states: Dr Shireen

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute which should be resolved as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Kashmir dispute is a flashpoint between two nuclear states.

She said the held valley has been under curfew and lockdown for the last two months while the Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minority communities across India are also being persecuted by Hindus and the world is a silent spectator.

Shireen Mazari said the Pakistani leadership was exposing real face of fascist Modi before the international community.