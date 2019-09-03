Kashmir Freedom March held in London to condemn India’s actions

LONDON: Thousands of Kashmiris and their sympathizers held a march today in London to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir Freedom March, which started from London’s Parliament Square, proceeded to the Indian High Commission to show unity with people of occupied Kashmir who are facing complete lockdown for the past one month.

The participants of the march demanded of India to lift curfew and end human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, participants of the Kashmir Freedom March assembled in Parliament Square, with hundreds of coaches coming from all over the UK.