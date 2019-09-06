Kashmir issue has now become an international issue: DG ISPR

The DG ISPR said the incumbent government is active on diplomatic fronts to beat Indian moves on Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Army would support Kashmiris till they achieved their right to self-determination. He said Pakistan army has a keen eye on Line of Control (LoC) situation and giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression there. India is targeting civilian along the Line of Control.

He said great nations always remembered their martyrs as national zeal was must for a country’s defence. Replying to a question, he said the whole nation and armed forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism.