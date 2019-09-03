Kashmiris complete full month under Indian siege in IOK

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, a full one month has been completed under the siege of brutal Indian forces where unrelenting communications blackout and curfew brought the normal life to a standstill.

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from rest of the world since August 05 due to the continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline phones and closure of TV channels.

The worst kind of humanitarian crisis is looming large on the horizon of the occupied territory as people are facing acute shortage of food, medicines and other commodities.

Hospitals have run out of medicine stock, while staff finds it difficult to turn up for duty due to curfew imposed after revocation of special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a month ago.