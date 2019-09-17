Maryam Nawaz qualified as PML-N vice president

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif from office holding party office as vice president.

A three-members bench headed by chief election commissioner presided over the hearing of the case regarding disqualification of Maryam Nawaz from holding the party office.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders Malika Bukhari, Farukh Habeeb and Kanwal Shauzeb.

The chief election commissioner announced the reserved verdict.