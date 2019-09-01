Modi’s blunder in IoK infuses new spirit in freedom movement: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemning the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir has said that the historic blunder of Modi government has infused a new spirit and ray of hope in the freedom movement of Occupied Kashmir.

He stated this during his meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Sunday. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was also present on the occasion.

Complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir was being expressed and atrocities committed by the Indian army on unarmed and innocent Kashmiris were also strongly condemned during the meeting.

Usman Buzdar that each and every child of Indian held Kashmir is clamouring for independence and Indian obduracy in Indian held Kashmir is giving birth to a big human tragedy. The bullets of ballot guns, imposition of curfew and lockdown cannot crush the zeal and spirit of freedom movement from the hearts and minds of brave Kashmiris, he added.

He said that Narendera Modi has left behind Hitler while repeating the history of inflicting persecution and oppression on innocent Kashmiri people. International media has also exposed Indian tyrannies being committed on the Kashmiri people. World nations will have to lend support to the oppressed, innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.

The Chief Minister said, “Policy of indifference and apathy being adopted cannot last for long towards the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Time has passed for making verbal calculations and paying lip service to the Kashmir issue. World nations will have to undertake steps in order to stop the hands of the aggressor and provide support and aid to the innocent oppressed Kashmiri people at the earliest.”

Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting and pleading the case of Kashmir with bravery and in a comprehensive and clear manner. There is relationship of heart and soul with the people of Kashmir as well as with Kashmir Valley and will remain so forever.

Speaking on occasion, Minister Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan and Kashmir are part and parcel for each other. Narendra Modi will have to face great humiliation and degradation over taking unconstitutional and unlawful step in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that we live and die with the Kashmiri people. He strongly condemned barbaric atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people by Indian army. He said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the practice of showing complete solidarity to the Indian Occupied Kashmiri people will continue in future also.—AFP