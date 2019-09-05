MTI Ordinance to enable improved, modern management of public sector hospitals: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has clarified that Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance is not privatization, but part of public sector hospitals’ reform plan of the government.
In a tweet on Friday, he said the MTI Ordinance is to enable improved and modern management of public sector hospitals.
The Prime Minister said the hospitals will remain government hospitals and better managed hospitals will mean better facilities for patients.
