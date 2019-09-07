Muharram mourners subjected to brute force in IOK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, a muharram procession at Hassnabad in Srinagar was subjected to brute force by Indian troops, today.

The troops used pellets, canes and teargas shells. Several mourners were injured. A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were injured.

The camera of a journalist was broken by Police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession. The three journalists who were beaten up were Shahid Khan, Mubashir Dar and Bilal Bhat.

In occupied Kashmir, after usurping all basic rights and freedoms of the people of the territory, Indian government is disallowing them to perform their religious obligations.

Since abrogation of special status of occupied Kashmir on 5th August, the Indian authorities have not allowed Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and many other main mosques of the valley, which is under continued clampdown for the past over a month. The authorities have now announced that no Muharram procession will be allowed in the occupied territory, fearing that these gatherings could turn into anti-India demonstrations.

Traditionally on 8th and 10th of Muharram, huge processions used to be taken out from different areas of Srinagar and other parts of the valley to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) – the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – and his companions who were martyred in Karbala. However, the occupation authorities imposed ban on these processions in the territory in 1989.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir valley remains under strict military siege on the 34th consecutive day, today. All markets, schools and colleges are closed while transport is off the road. Internet, mobile, landlines and TV channels in most areas are shut. The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to continued blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th August. The valley represents a humanitarian crisis as the residents are facing severe shortage of essential commodities like baby food and life-saving drugs. Patients are scrambling for medicines while doctors are facing immense difficulties to reach the hospitals.

Hurriyat activists through posters and handbills issued in occupied Kashmir warned Tri Netra Foundation, an Indian non-governmental organization, to desist from misleading the world community about the prevailing situation of the territory. Tri Netra Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Home Ministry is using Kashmiri Muslim girls to pacify the Kashmiris’ tempers against repeal of special status of occupied Kashmir by India and give an impression that the situation is normal in the territory. The Hurriyat activists urged the Kashmiris to beware of the actions of India and its paid NGOs and frustrate their nefarious designs.

Al Jazeera in a report said that chaos and crisis in hospitals continue after over month-long lockdown. The report said patients are scrambling for medicines and doctors are unable to work due to blackout and the hospitals are running out of resources. It said, the unprecedented siege has severely affected patients in need of urgent medical attention.

Kashmiri political activist, Shehla Rasheed, in a tweet described the sedition case filed against her by the Delhi police as frivolous, politically motivated and a pathetic attempt to silence her.

Four persons including a baby girl were injured after they were shot at by unidentified persons at Dangerpora in Sopore area of Baramulla district, today.—Kms