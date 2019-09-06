NAB making all out efforts to eradicate corruption: Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Javed Iqbal says NAB has decided not to investigate matters related to sales and income tax.

He was chairing the Executive Board meeting of the anti-graft body in Islamabad on Friday.

Javed Iqbal said already pending investigations in this regard will be referred to Federal Board of Revenue.

Chairman NAB said the Bureau is committed to the principle of accountability for all. He said NAB is making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the country and recovering looted money from corrupt elements.

The Chairman said anti-corruption watchdog is determined to bring mega corruption cases to the logical end. He said NAB has recovered directly or indirectly 71 billion rupees in last 22 months.

Meanwhile, the Executive Board also decided to file three references and initiate twelve inquiries in corruption.

The meeting approved to file a reference against former Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil Irfan Kahlil Qureshi on the charges of corruption and misuse of authority which caused 552 million rupees loss to the national exchequer.

The Board approved to file a reference against member Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon on charges of corruption and assets beyond means.

Another reference was also approved against Abdul Hameed for awarding construction contracts illegally.