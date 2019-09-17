NAB making sincere efforts to eradicate corruption from country: Chairman

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal visited NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office and reviewed the performance of the regional office.

Chairing the meeting Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft watchdog was making sincere and strenuous efforts for eradication of corruption from the country.

He further said that taking white collar crimes cases of mega corruption to the logical conclusion was the top priority of the National Accountability Bureau.

“During the last 22 months, NAB has recovered embezzled money to the tune of Rs. 71 billion and deposited in national exchequer, he told participants of the meeting.

The performance of NAB has been appreciated by national and international institutes, he continued.

The anti-graft watchdog chairman further said that KP NAB was an important regional bureau which played key role in the overall performance of accountability organization.—NNI