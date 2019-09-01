Occupied Kashmir: Indian forces martyr 16 Kashmiris in August

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred sixteen Kashmiris, including a young boy and a woman, during the last month.

According to the data issued by Kashmir Media Service, the killing rendered a woman widow and three children orphan.

During the period, four hundred and sixty seven people were injured in the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters by Indian troops.

As many as eleven thousand one hundred and thirty five people including Hurriyet leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Qayoom, activists and youth were arrested.

Fourteen women were disgraced and thirty one residential houses were damaged by the troops.—RadioPakistan