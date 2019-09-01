OIC calls for immediate lifting of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

Organization of Islamic cooperation has called for immediate lifting of curfew, restoration of communication and respect for fundamental rights of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement , the OIC has reaffirmed the internationally recognized status of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The organization recognized the centrality of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India and the need for seeking its durable and just solution according to the UN Security Council resolutions.

The OIC General Secretariat stressed the need for resumption of dialogue process between Pakistan and India, which is a prerequisite for development, peace and stability in South Asia.