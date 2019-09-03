OIC should play role for resolution of festering Kashmir dispute: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: A ten member Omani Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of Majlis A’Shura Khalid Bin Hilal Nasser Al Maawali has supported the resolution of Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The delegation expressed these sentiments during its meeting with Speaker Asad Qaiser at the parliament house in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Omani parliamentary delegation noted that Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent, and its resolution is imperative for regional peace and stability.

In his remarks, the Speaker National Assembly said OIC should play its role for resolution of festering Kashmir dispute.

He said the international community should take notice of blatant and serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He said the international community must act to get the curfew lifted in the occupied territory.

Asad Qaiser said thousands of people have been blinded in occupied Kashmir due to use of pellet guns. He said the curfew in occupied valley has made the lives of people miserable.

The speaker said India has put the regional peace and security at stake by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in diverse fields.