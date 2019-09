ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the OIC statement regarding Kashmir is a triumph of Pakistan’s principled stand and a setback for India.

Appreciating the raising of voice in support of Kashmiris by the OIC in a tweet, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Islamic block has urged the international conscience to lift the curfew in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.