Home / Editors Pick / Over 30 booked in Kerala for waving Pakistani flag

Over 30 booked in Kerala for waving Pakistani flag

fsfe.jpg

The incident took place when the students belonging to the Muslim Students Front (MSF) were carrying out a procession as part of union elections on Perambra Silver College campus. Police in Kerala’s Kozhikode district filed a case against them for waving a giant Pakistan flag on the college campus.