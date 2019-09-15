Over 8m Kashmiris face continued lock down in IOK

Over eight million Kashmiri people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been locked in their homes for more than six weeks since the unlawful and unilateral actions of India to revoke Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5.

Outside the region, their friends and families are unable to get in touch with them amidst the horrible stories of curfews, collective punishments, arrests, abductions, mass rapes, genocide, protests, medical and health emergencies, shortage of food supply and use of excessive force and pallet gunsby the occupying forces.

The continuing resistance of the Kashmiri people despite the ongoing curfew in the valley for about forty days makes manifestation of the fact that people are not willing to accept the illegal draconian laws of India in the disputed territory.

The belligerent attitude, irresponsible moves and hegemonic designs of India in the region have put peace and security of the entire region at stake.

The India’s actions are not only in breach of international human rights and humanitarian law but also violated the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions on occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

The basic and inalienable human rights of Kashmiri people are being trampled with impunity by India.

Pakistan, since day one, has extended its support on moral, political, and diplomatic fronts for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the valley and in accordance with the resolutions of the UNSC.

The nationwide solidarity and raising voice against the ongoing atrocities in IoJ&K, Pakistan has conveyed a strong message to the world community that the oppressed Kashmiri people are not alone in this critical time.