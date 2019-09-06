Pak Army will not refrain from sacrificing in defence of the motherland: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphatically stated that Pakistan’s armed forces have not and will not refrain from any sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

He was addressing a main ceremony in connection with Defense and Martyrs Day at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The Army Chief said a peaceful, strong and prosperous Pakistan is our destination and we are steadfastly moving towards that end.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the country’s armed forces ensured the security of the motherland by rendering sacrifices both in the conventional war and the fight against terrorism. General Qamar Javed Bajwa pointed out that Pakistan registered unparalleled successes in the war against terrorism which are an example for the whole world. Our soldiers stood like a rock wall in this long war against terrorists and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. They sacrificed their today for our better tomorrow.

The Army Chief said today there is better environment of peace in Pakistan and the country gives the message of peace and security to the world. He said Pakistan has fulfilled its responsibilities in the war on terrorism and now responsibility rests with the world community to full its responsibility and reject all forms of terrorism and extremism.

The Army Chief said our fight now is against poverty, unemployment and economic backwardness following successfully confronting the menace of terrorism.

Paying tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, the Army Chief said the entire nation is proud of their courage and resolve. He said these sacrifices and courage and resolve of the entire nation is the guarantee of bright future of Pakistan.

On Kashmir, the Army Chief voiced serious concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir. He said Kashmiri population is the victim of the oppression and tyranny of India’s Hindutava government. He said state terrorism is on the surge in the held valley.

The Army Chief categorically stated that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the completion of Pakistan and it will remain so until the outstanding dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the Kashmiri people that Pakistan will not leave them alone or at the mercy of circumstances. He said the hearts of both Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together. He said Pakistan is a peace loving country but the tyranny unleashed against the Kashmiri people is a test of our patience. He said the valiant people and armed forces of Pakistan are ready to sacrifice anything for their Kashmiri brethren. Kashmir is our jugular vein. We will fulfill our commitment towards Kashmir till last bullet, soldier and breath. He said Pakistan will go to any extent in support of oppressed Kashmiri people.

The Army Chief said Pakistan has played a very positive role for regional peace and stability. He said Pakistan has strived for peace and stability in Afghanistan and will continue these efforts in future as well. He said that our complete cooperation in the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process reflects our mindset. He said Pakistan has always supported an afghan led and afghan owned peace process. Due to intense diplomatic efforts of the last few months, the destiny of peace appears to be very close in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will continue to extend its cooperation for successful conclusion of this process as peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid the floral wreath at the martyrs monument.

Bereaved families of the martyrs have especially been invited to attend the main ceremony.