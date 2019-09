ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed for joint efforts in the fields of counter terrorism, security and mutual interest.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani in Islamabad today (Saturday).

Both discussed bilateral relations, Afghan-led peace process and regional situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said peaceful Afghanistan is pivotal for regional peace and stability.