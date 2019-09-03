Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist bomb attack on a foreigners’ compound in Kabul on Monday, which led to loss of innocent lives.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan expresses its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for early recovery of the wounded.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has maintained that there is no military solution to the complex issues in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan will continue to firmly stand together with the Afghan nation and fully support their efforts to restore complete peace in the country.