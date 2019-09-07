Pakistan decides not to allow Indian President to use its airspace for visit to Iceland: Qureshi

Pakistan has decided not to allow the Indian President use its airspace for the visit to the Iceland.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to the PTV News on Saturday afternoon.

The Foreign Minister said the decision has been taken after approval from the Prime Minister and keeping in view the prevailing dire situation in occupied Kashmir where India has unleashed a wave of oppression and tyranny.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has exercised utmost restraint but India is not ready to shun its intransigence and sticking to the policy of oppression in occupied Kashmir. He said India authorities have put in place an indefinite curfew in the occupied territory.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said that he is visiting Geneva to attend the Human Rights Council meeting and he will apprise its members about the blatant and grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.—RadioPakistan