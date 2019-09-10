Pakistan demands WHO to declare health emergency in IOK

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role in providing basic health needs to fifteen million Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He was talking to Director General WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Tuesday.

The Foreign Minister told the WHO Director General that Kashmiris have been facing draconian curfew since India revoked Article 370 and 35A of its constitution on 5th of the last month in an illegal and unconstitutional manner, depriving the Kashmiris of their legitimate autonomous status.

He also stressed the need to declare health emergency in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said food and medicines are not available to people in occupied Kashmir due to continuous curfew there.

He said the medical staff is facing great difficulties to provide medical facilities to pregnant women, children and elderly people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the grave situation in occupied Kashmir suggests that a new humanitarian crisis may emerge there.

The Foreign Minister is in Geneva to take part in the 42nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.