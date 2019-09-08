Pakistan denies use of airspace to Indian President

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan says Pakistan denied Indian President Ram Nath Kovind the use of Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland because of India’s continued aggression against and oppression of the Kashmiri people.

In an interview with The Hindu, he said India’s request for their President’s flight was discussed with all relevant quarters and decided that enough is enough, and there will be no more concessions for India.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that while Pakistan allowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the Pakistani airspace for his visit to France in August as a goodwill gesture, India continued to flout international laws.

He said apart from VVIP flights, we are considering not allowing Indian Airlines to use our airspace.