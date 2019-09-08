Pakistan expresses condolence over demise of Zimbabwe’s Mugabe

ISLAMABAD: The government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened on the demise of former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, who played a distinguished role in the history of his country and the African continent.

Mugabe died aged 95 on September 6.

According to a press release issued by the foreign office, Pakistan has offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Zimbabwe.

First heralded as a liberator who rid the former British colony of Rhodesia of white minority rule, Mugabe used repression and fear to hold on to power in Zimbabwe until he was finally ousted by his previously loyal military generals.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe´s founding father and former President… Robert Mugabe,” Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a tweet.

“Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.”

Mugabe had been battling ill health, and his humiliating fall from office in November 2017, his stamina seeped away rapidly. He was hospitalised in Singapore for months for an undisclosed ailment, Mnangagwa had confirmed earlier this year.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances of his death, or where he died.

The former political prisoner turned guerrilla leader swept to power in the 1980 elections after a growing insurgency and economic sanctions forced the Rhodesian government to the negotiating table.—NNI