Pakistan, India agree on operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor

The third round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held at Attari on Wednesday.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Later talking to the media persons, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said despite tension in relations, the meeting between the two sides remained positive.

He said the two sides have almost agreed to the draft agreement on the operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor except two or three points. He said most of the obstacles have been overcome and the Indian side will have to demonstrate political flexibility to address the remaining issues.

The spokesperson was confident that we are inching closer to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor by November.

Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has invited the Indian side for a final meeting on our side of the border to resolve the remaining sticking points.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has completed ninety percent work on the Kartarpur corridor and it is committed to open the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.