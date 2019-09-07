Pakistan observes Air Force Day to pay tribute to martyrs of PAF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan marked on September 7 its 54th Air Force Day, across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of the PAF for sacrificing their lives in defence of the country during the Indo-Pak War in 1965.

Ceremonies were held at the tombs of Rashid Minhas and MM Alam in Karachi. Alam, who died in 2013, shot down five Indian Air Force planes in less than a minute during the 1965 war.

Air Force Day celebrated in Pakistan as a national day on September 7, one day after the annual celebration of the Defence Day.