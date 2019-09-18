Pakistan rejects Indian External Minister’s remarks regarding Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian External Affairs Minister regarding Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said these remarks are an obvious manifestation of India’s utter frustration over the continued international censure of its egregious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

It said with close to a million military and security personnel incarcerating over eight million Kashmiris in one of the world’s largest prison, India is obdurately committing state terrorism in the Occupied Kashmir.

The statement said that India cannot divert international attention from its crimes against the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir by blaming Pakistan.