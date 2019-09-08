Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control in Khuiratta Sector which resulted serious injury of four innocent civilians.

The Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Charge d` Affairs, Gaurav Ahluwalia, today (Saturday) and said that the Indian forces deliberately targeted innocent civilian participants of peaceful rallies organized to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Faisal said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said that Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.