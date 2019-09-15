Pakistan summons Indian envoy, condemns ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and staged over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial and Jandrot Sectors today.

According Foreign Office, Indian Charge de Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned today to Foreign Officer and Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal staged protest over the most recent ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians. A 40 years old woman Fatima Bibi resident of Village Balakot, embraced shahadat while seven others, including women sustained serious injuries.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. He said this unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. He said the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He also urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.